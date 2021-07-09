Indian Idol 12 Host Aditya Narayan Drops Priceless Pic With 'Goddess of Music' Asha Bhosle

The latest season of popular reality show Indian Idol is nearing its finale and the excitement of everyone, from the judges, viewers to the contestants, is super high. Indian Idol has an impeccable track record of gifting the country’s music industry with noteworthy talent, singers that have gone on to carve a niche for themselves — and this season is no different. Hosted by Aditya Narayan, the show is judged by talented artists like Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik and Sonu Kakkar. With a talented lineup of contestants, Indian Idol promises to bring the best of entertainment and melody to the audience.

The show has been graced by many guests — including Neetu Kapoor, Rekha, Javed Akhtar and Jackie Shroff — this year. The upcoming weekend episode will take the entertainment quotient notches higher as the guest will be none other than the legendary singer Asha Bhosle. The makers have titled this episode as Asha Bhosle Special. Just like everyone else, host Aditya Narayan is thrilled and decided to post a picture with the veteran singer on his Instagram. In a fanboy moment, Aditya can be seen referring to the Padma Vibhushan awardee as ‘goddess of music’ and can’t stop praising her. With his post, viewers are even more excited to watch the upcoming episode of the show.

The channel has released three promos of the much-awaited episode, featuring contestants Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and Ashish Kulkarni as they perform the veteran artiste’s songs. The upcoming episode will be filled with many surprises as the participants will showcase their talent in front of one of the best singers our country has ever seen. Asha Bhonsle has been the voice of many leading ladies as they performed on-screen and her songs are enjoyed till date. Some of her popular evergreen songs include: Le Gayi, Sharara, Tu Tu Hai Wahi and Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani.

