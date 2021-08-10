Indian Idol 12: I am a Public Face Now and People will Have a Different Point of View, Says Shanmukhapriya

Indian Idol 12 finalist Shanmukhapriya revealed that she wasn’t even aware about the social media trolling till some family friends pointed it out. Shanmukhapriya is competing for this season’s title against Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Pawandeep Rajan, Sayli Kamble and Nihal Tauro.

Shanmukhapriya, who has been at the receiving end of much criticism during the season, said in an interview with Indian Express, “I didn’t really know and even when I found it out, it did not affect me. Everyone has the right to an opinion, and I respect that. During that time, I also had so many people who came out in my support. It was a tremendous boost as my fans backed me. They truly made my day and brought a big smile to my face.”

She added, “I understand I am a public face now and people will have a different point of view about me. At the end of the day, what matters is how you take this feedback. I never let it affect me personally or musically, as I also respect their views. I will continue to do my job, and work extra hard and practice even harder. Maybe they will start liking me someday.”

Indian Idol 12, launched in November last year, is concluding on August 15.

