Indian Idol 12: I was the Bandra Girl with a Bike, Says Reena Roy

Veteran actress Reena Roy, who appeared as a guest in the recent episode of singing reality show Indian Idol 12, went down memory lane and shared that the bike scene in Sanam Teri Kasam was added because of her desire. She revealed that she have loved bike riding since childhood.

Going down the memory lane, the actress shared, “I was very lucky to have good songs throughout my career. And this performance (Jaan-E-Jaan, O Meri Jaan-E-Jaan) gave me flashbacks." She continued, “I have loved riding bikes since my childhood. My sister Barkha, who made ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’, specially added the bike scene in it because of my desire. I used to wake up in the morning, take my bike and go for rounds. I was the Bandra girl with a bike. I owned a Yamaha and once, when I was busy shooting, my younger sister tried to give it a ride and hurt herself. So, my mother returned the bike to the person we took it from and said that we didn’t want it in the house."

The top 6 contestants of the season performed on the actress’s popular songs in the episode.

Meanwhile, the top 6 contestants of the season are Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya, Pawandeep Rajan, Nihal Tauro, Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble. It is currently judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Sonu Kakkar and Anu Malik.

