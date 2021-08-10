Indian Idol 12 is All Set For 12-Hour-Long Grand Finale on Independence Day

For the first time in Indian Television the grand finale of a reality show will be aired for 12 hours. Singing reality show Indian Idol 12 is all prepared to organise its grand finale in a truly magnificent style. The show’s 12-hour-long grand finale will air on August 15 from noon till midnight.

Sony TV made the announcement of the grand finale through its official social media page and shared a video featuring the top six finalists including Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya, Pawandeep Rajan and Sayli Kamble.

Director Neeraj Sharma stated that they always had ‘big plans’ for the finale and the finalist team is eagerly waiting to create a history.

The production team plans to pre-shoot chunks for the finale as the winner of the show will be announced live at midnight after a 12-hour long event. “It’s a mammoth task and hence we will be shooting for some performances beforehand. Also, there are going to be a lot of surprises and guest appearances which will make the episode a thoroughly entertaining one,” the director added.

As the show is going to be aired on Independence Day, Army personnel have also been invited and Shershaah movie lead cast — Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will also join the finale, as per sources.

Singer and actor Aditya Narayan hosts the show. Originally, Indian Idol 12 had Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani as its judges but due to the rise in Covid-19 cases and shift in shoot locations of the show, Vishal and Neha took a break. Music composer Anu Malik and singer Sonu Kakkar have stepped in to be the judges on the show.

