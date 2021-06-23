Indian Idol 12: Javed Akhtar Says Arunita Kanjilal’s Voice Reminds Him of Lata Mangeshkar

India Idol season 12 boasts of remarkable singers. The show has been graced by many legendary artists from the industry such as Rekha, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayana, Dharmendra, Jaya Prada, and more. The upcoming episode will honourlyricist Javed Akhtar. In the recent teaser of the next episode, the legendary songwriter is seen heaping praises on one of the popular contestants on the show Arunita Kanjilal.

In the short clip, Arunita is seen singing the melodious track from the film Veer Zara, Tere Liye. The song not only melted numerous hearts but moved the lyricist so much so that he compared her singing to that oflegendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The video shared by the official Insta handle of Sony TV, shows the acclaimed writer praising the contestant. “Lata ji ki yaad dila di (You reminded me of Lata ji)”, Akhtar said leaving Arunita totally surprised.

Besides Arunita, Javed will also be seen smitten by the singing of Mohammad Danish and Sayli Kamble. Danish’s rendition of Afreen Afreen and Sayli’s performance on Pyaar Hua Chupke Se left him impressed.

In last week’s episode, Sawai Bhatt, a puppeteer from a small village in Rajasthan got evicted. His eviction left his fans heartbroken. One among his ardent follower was none other than Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Impressed by the singer’s performances, the star kid always rooted for him and showed him support on social media by promoting his singing on her Instagram stories. Along with Navya, the singer’s eviction disappointed his fans who criticised the show posting their opinions on Twitter.

Currently, the show has been hosted by Aditya Narayan and judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya.

