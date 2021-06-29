Indian Idol 12: Javed Akhtar Trolled for Praising Shanmukhapriya, Calling Audience Chauvinistic

Indian Idol 12 invited Javed Akhtar for a special episode dedicated to the songs that he has written over the years. Shanmukhapriya, who has been the target of social media trolling for giving modern twist to old Hindi classics, found some support in the veteran lyricist-writer as he pointed out that “male chauvinists in the country don’t like a smart, confident and competent girl like her."

Shanmukhapriya performed on Dil Dhadakne Do title song and after her performance ended, Javed questioned her if she is criticised on social media. When she says yes, Javed adds, “You should be criticised because male chauvinists in the country don’t like a smart, confident and competent girls like you."

“Those males become insecure. They like who is reluctant, one who is unsure. Your qualities say that no one can do it better than me. Your unabashed qualities will not be liked by many. You don’t pay heed to the, You continue doing the good work and your future is bright."

Javed then requests her to sing Mein Hoon Jumjhum Jhumroo song. However, many netizens did not like how Javed equated singing abilities and talent with male ego. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Every time yodelling in each and every song doesn't make you a great singer. Expectation from Javed Akhtar was to advice her, but seems Indian Idol team always asks invited celebrities to praise only no matter how good or how bad singing. Praise and criticise equally contestants.— Aditya Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@Adi_Srivastav) June 27, 2021

When #ShanmukhaPriya comes to perform on the stage in the show.Condition of every listener of her performance song in front of TV 📺 😩😩😩 #IndianIdol2021#SonyTV : pic.twitter.com/7RturtsTeK— Akshay Skyfleet (@AkSkyfleet) June 27, 2021

#Sawaibhatt getting eliminated… and #ShanmukhaPriya still in the show….. This is just impossibleworst judging by the judges #IndianIdol— 💎Nisha kamble💎 (@NISHAKAMBLE97) June 20, 2021

@Javedakhtarjadu sahab, apko paise dekar invite kia gya #indianidol12 mein to kya apko kuch bhi bolne ka or kisi k ego pr sawal uthane ka license mil gya?? Instead of improving #ShanMukhPriya usko galat appraisal dena is #notfair #JavedAkhtarSpecial #JavedAkhtar— Aarti Shukla (@aartishukla1994) June 26, 2021

Meanwhile, it has been announced that a film on Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan will be produced by their respective children Farhan and Zoya Akhtar and Salman Khan.

