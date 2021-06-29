CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Euro2020#Coronavirus#JammuAirport#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Movies»Indian Idol 12: Javed Akhtar Trolled for Praising Shanmukhapriya, Calling Audience Chauvinistic
2-MIN READ

Indian Idol 12: Javed Akhtar Trolled for Praising Shanmukhapriya, Calling Audience Chauvinistic

Shanmukhapriya (L), Javed Akhtar

Shanmukhapriya (L), Javed Akhtar

Shanmukhapriya has been the target of trolls for giving modern twist to old Hindi classics. In a recent episode of Indian Idol 12, it happened again.

Indian Idol 12 invited Javed Akhtar for a special episode dedicated to the songs that he has written over the years. Shanmukhapriya, who has been the target of social media trolling for giving modern twist to old Hindi classics, found some support in the veteran lyricist-writer as he pointed out that “male chauvinists in the country don’t like a smart, confident and competent girl like her."

Shanmukhapriya performed on Dil Dhadakne Do title song and after her performance ended, Javed questioned her if she is criticised on social media. When she says yes, Javed adds, “You should be criticised because male chauvinists in the country don’t like a smart, confident and competent girls like you."

“Those males become insecure. They like who is reluctant, one who is unsure. Your qualities say that no one can do it better than me. Your unabashed qualities will not be liked by many. You don’t pay heed to the, You continue doing the good work and your future is bright."

RELATED NEWS

Javed then requests her to sing Mein Hoon Jumjhum Jhumroo song. However, many netizens did not like how Javed equated singing abilities and talent with male ego. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that a film on Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan will be produced by their respective children Farhan and Zoya Akhtar and Salman Khan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 29, 2021, 07:56 IST