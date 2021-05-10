Indian Idol 12 Judges, Contestants Trolled for Singing Kishore Kumar’s Songs

The singing reality show, Indian Idol, is going on for seasons now and is one of the much-loved shows. A recent episode of Indian Idol 12 paid tribute to the legendary singer Kishore Kumar. In the weekend episode, contestants and judges crooned the 100 greatest golden melodies of Kumar. The show even featured Kumar’s son and music director and singer, Amit Kumar as a special guest. Host and singer Aditya Narayan also got Amit to reveal some fascinating, unknown trivia from Kumar’s life.

However, it appears the netizens didn’t quite enjoy the special episode and took to social media to share their experience. As soon as the Saturday and Sunday’s episodes were aired, the entire plan backfired and judges Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar started receiving backlash. Netizens took serious offence to the way they sang Kumar da’s iconic songs. Some even took dig at how some contestants too couldn’t do justice to the tracks but were still praised as per the channel’s wishes.

A twitterati trolled Neha by posting that she can spoil her songs but she should not spoil Kumar’s iconic ones.

https://twitter.com/SavageClown666/status/1391072181661044739

Another viewer too expressed his disappointment at the judges and the participants ruining his favourite songs of the legendary singer.

#IndianIdol2021 #indianidol #SonyLIV please spare Kishore Kumar's songs.. this is a worst singing I've ever witnessed of Kishore's songs.. all my favorite songs are screwed by @iAmNehaKakkar @The_AnuMalik and all participants— Rajeev Raval (@rajeev2306) May 9, 2021

As if the brutal trolling of the grand episode wasn’t enough, Twitter once again got onto Neha’s case for crying as soon as a contestant even hints at a sob story.

Meanwhile nehu kankar when Contestant tell her their life stories #indianidol pic.twitter.com/d0m4SZ2Zqt— YASH (@i_m_yash__) May 8, 2021

Viewers complained about the lack of variation in the singing of the contestants and alleged that the show’s makers are trying to rake TRPs by highlighting their financial status.

#indianidol everytime Shanmukhapriya comes out to sing, she starts yoodling Why?When will it stop?No variation.. same old technique in every damn song and that too unnecessarily @SonyTV — ankurwadhwa (@king_akw) May 8, 2021

I don't get it, what's the fascination with @SonyTV to show Sawai Bhatt poverty each & everytime whenever he comes to perform.Yes, he comes from poor family but that doesn't mean, one should display his gareebi everytime & encash trp from it. Feel 4 sawai bhatt#indianidol — Cheeku Chu (@Cheekuchu) May 8, 2021

Besides Himesh and Neha, Indian Idol 12 is being judged by composer-singer Vishal Dadlani who has been absent from the show since the shoot has shifted to Daman owing to restrictions put by the Maharashtra government in light of rising Covid cases. Vishal has been replaced by Anu Malik.

