Indian Idol 12: Karan Johar Gets Emotional as His Mother Sends a Message

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who is the special guest in the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12, gets emotional as his mother Hiroo Johar sends him a message. The video message is accompanied by some pictures of Karan from his early days in the industry, including one with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

His mother can be heard saying, “I decided to enroll him in a boarding school, but he returned home in three days. One day when he told me he wanted to join the film industry, I asked him what would you do there. When he said he wanted to be a director, I was about to fall off my chair. I told him, ‘Why do you want to be a director? Your father (Yash Johar) is a producer.’ He said, ‘Adi Chopra (Aditya Chopra) has asked me to assist him.”

Karan went on to reveal, “Whenever my mother speaks about me, I don’t know… but all my emotions come out. I told Anu ji (Anu Malik, Indian Idol 12 judge) today only that when you lose a parent, you gain a God. So, I only pray to papa to give us peace of mind. I am blessed that I have parents like these. The most beautiful moment of my life was when my kids Yash and Roohi were born. I found my parents in them, hence I named them such.”

More so, the filmmaker will be seen mesmerised by the performance of contestant Mohd Danish, who performed on song Sajda from the film My Name Is Khan.

