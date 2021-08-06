Indian Idol 12: Karan Johar Welcomes Arunita Kanjilal to Dharma Family, Praises Pawandeep Rajan

Indian Idol 12 is nearing its grand finale and viewers will get their winner on August 15. Ahead of the season’s culmination, the semi finale episode will see Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar grace the show. Karan will be in for a treat as contestants will give him a heartfelt tribute by crooning songs from his iconic films.

Titled ‘Karan Johar Special’, the semi finale episode will also see host Aditya Narayan getting into a fun chat with Karan, who is known for his witty one-liners and quirky hosting skills. Karan will also reveal more about how he picks music for his projects. Judges Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya will also join Karan for an engaging conversation.

Sony TV has released promos from the upcoming episode on its social media handles. In the first promo, Mohd Danish sings ‘Tera Sajda’, a song from Karan’s My Name is Khan. Impressed by his singing, Karan calls it a ‘superstar performance’.

The second teaser sees Arunita Kanjilal singing the title track of Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. Karan tells her that he has become a fan of her and then goes on to welcome her to the Dharma family by offering her to sing for his production. Pawandeep Rajan also stunned Karan with his performance on Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin from Agneepath.

There’s only one week left until the finale of Indian Idol now. It’s been one of the longest-running seasons surrounded by multiple controversies. Also, it will have the longest finale ever which will go on for 12 hours.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here