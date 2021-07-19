Indian Idol 12: Kareena Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor Surprises Karishma Kapoor With Their Message

Indian Idol 12 is nearing its grand finale and the preparations are in full swing. Amid this, the sets of the singing reality show was graced by Bollywood diva Karishma Kapoor, who appeared as a special guest in the recent episode. Karishma was seen having a great time listening to the melodious voices of the participants. However, there was another surprise waiting for the actress, which came in the form of a video message from her sister Kareena Kapoor and father Randhir Kapoor.

In the video, Kareena expressed her gratitude towards her sister and called Karishma her backbone. “She’s somebody who’s actually been my backbone, my anchor, my joy. I am grateful at every step of my life that I have a sister by my side. She’s everyone’s angel in the family," Kareena could be heard saying in the video.

Her father, veteran actor Randhir expressed his wish of wanting to see his daughters sing on the show. “I am very happy that you are coming on my favourite programme. And I would have been glad had you and Bebo been singing songs in Indian Idol. I don’t have complaints against your acting, you earned name and fame, not only for yourself but for your family as well, took forward Raj Kapoor’s legacy ahead through movies, but I would have been happier if you participated in Indian Idol," he said.

Explaining Karishma’s popular nickname, Lolo, he said that he was a fan of Gina Lollobrigida and requested his wife, actor Babita to give Karisma the nickname.

