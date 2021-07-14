Indian Idol 12: Karisma Kapoor Fulfills Mohd Danish's Wish, Recreates Raja Hindustani Moment

This weekend Indian Idol 12 is all geared up to welcome and celebrate the Queen of the 90’s Bollywood Karisma Kapoor on the show. The music reality show is known to be a platform that turns every aspirational singer’s dreams and desires into reality and, in the upcoming weekend episode, contestant Mohd Danish will be seen getting his chance.

After giving a fantastic performance on some of Lolo’s famous songs namely; Yaara O Yaara Milna Hamara and Phoolon Sa Chehra Tera, Danish makes a humble request to Karisma Kapoor. He requests Karisma to join him on stage and recreate some of the famous moments from the movie Raja Hindustani. Graciously accepting his request, both Karisma and Danish enact moments from the famous song Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein creating a magical moment on the set.

Talking about his performance, Karisma Kapoor says, “You are a very talented singer, Danish. Your singing is so powerful that it took me back to those days."

Hearing such wonderful compliments and getting his dream fulfilled, Mohd Danish shares, “I literally felt like I was living a dream! I felt so alive while sharing the stage with Karisma Ma’am. She’s such a great actor and dancer yet so humble and kind to all of us. I am so grateful to Indian Idol for this opportunity."

Putting together an evening that’s high on drama, fun, music and entertainment, host Aditya Narayan along with the judges Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya will be seen enjoying the company of glamour queen Karisma Kapoor.

