Indian Idol 12: Kavita Krishnamurthy on Arunita Kanjilal’s Maar Dala Song Cover: 'Was It Recording'

Singing reality show Indian Idol 12 is nearing its end after entertaining audiences for months. The sets of the show have been graced with several prominent names from the film and the music industry, who have guided, helped and encouraged the performers to reach where they are now. The upcoming episode that will revolve around the theme of friendship to celebrate Friendship Day will see ace singer Kavita Krishnamurthy and Kumar Sanu as special judges. The ‘Dosti Special Episode’ will surely be an exciting watch for the fans of the show.

A short clip shared by the channel on Instagram shows contestant Arunita Kanjilal sing Krishnamurthy’s song Maar Dala from the film Devdas. After her mesmerising performance, the singer praises her by saying that she felt she was listening to a recorded song.

Another clip shows contestant Sayli Kamble sing ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aya’ to which Krishnamurthy can be heard commenting, “It feels like the song is yours, and not mine".

The singing reality show is judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya and hosted by Aditya Narayan.

