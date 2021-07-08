Indian Idol 12: Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle to Grace the Reality Show as a Special Judge

The viewers of Indian Idol 12 are in for a treat as legendary singer Asha Bhosle will be gracing the sets of the reality show with her presence, in the upcoming episode. The singing queen, who is an ardent viewer of the reality show will be seen enjoying the performances of the contestants, and guide them with her vast knowledge. To make the episode more interesting, host Aditya Narayan will be seen sharing anecdotes on the legendary singer and talk about how she has been an inspiration to many.

Asha Bhosle will be seen joining the regular judges, Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik and Sonu Kakkar.

In one of the clips shared by the channel, contestant Pawandeep Rajan can be seen dancing with the evergreen singer, after which he presents her with a red rose.

The singing reality show is gearing up for its grand finale which is scheduled to go on air in a couple of weeks. Ahead of the finale, Aditya Narayan had opened up on the controversies surrounding the show. Indian Idol came under the spotlight when legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar revealed that he was asked to say positive things about every contestant despite the quality of their performance.

In an interview with a leading daily, Aditya had said, “We are in the last four weeks of the show. We want to wrap up the season with love and positivity."

