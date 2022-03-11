Indian Idol 12 Lovebirds Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal Land in Legal Trouble

Indian Idol 12 winner and first runner up Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kajilal often make headlines for their melodious music videos or their mushy couple photos, however, this time they are in the news for all the wrong reasons. Reportedly, the singers and love birds have landed in legal trouble for refusing to shoot and promote the music album by M/s Octopus Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

According to reports by several publications, the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association were approached by M/s Octopus Entertainment Pvt Ltd. informed that M/s Sony Pictures Network India Private Limited had signed an agreement with them for providing services of Pawandeep and Arunita. They were signed by their member for a romantic album of 20 songs.

The agreement says, “Sony had agreed to provide services of both the artistes and the commitment was made before they became the winners of Indian Idol. Their member at great expense had announced the launch of the album at a press conference but the artistes did not cooperate with the producer after shooting for one song."

It further stated that Arunita, followed by Pawandeep, stopped cooperating with the producer in shooting and for the promotion and release of the songs despite Sony’s commitment. They alleged that Sony did not take any action despite being informed of the same. “When Sony was informed they did not take any action but instead were supportive of the artist and when IMPPA asked Sony for their comments, they refused to do so saying that this particular company of Sony was not a member of IMPPA but other companies of Sony were."

“Therefore, IMPPA has requested them to ensure that no injustice is done with the producers and the artists perform the services which they will have committed on behalf of the artist," it stated.

Meanwhile, Pawandeep and Arunita are currently in the US along with their Indian Idol 12 co-contestants Sayli Kamble and Mohammad Danish. As per a report in ETimes, the four young talents are in the US for a tour and will be performing in several cities.

