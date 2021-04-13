Indian Idol 12: Might Do Acting, Getting Lot of Offers, Says Mohd Danish

Mohammad Danish has become a household name after participating in the 12th season of Indian Idol. The aspiring singer, who was first seen on TV in The Voice India 2, has been impressing the audience with his powerful vocal range, infectious smile and charming personality. He recently grabbed headlines for mimicking Indian Idol 12 judge Himesh Reshammiya on the singing reality show and the video went viral. Danish says mimicking and acting is something that he really enjoys.

“I initially thought I would not be able to act, but now I feel that I can give it a try. I’d definitely love to act if the right opportunity comes my way. I’m already getting a lot of offers, so I might do it eventually," says Danish.

He, however, says music will always be his first love and it cannot be separated from his soul. “I’m enjoying all the love, adulation and compliments that are coming my way from my fans and well-wishers. I had 200 followers on Instagram when I had come on Indian Idol. Today, I have more than 2 lakh followers. My YouTube channel had 2,000 subscribers now they have gone up to 2.5 lakh. It feels unreal. I never thought my life would be changed this way. But having said that, music is my life. All these things are not going to distract me from my ultimate goal. Like people can’t do without food, I can’t live without music."

Indian Idol 12 doesn’t feel like a singing competition to Danish who has found his family in his co-contestants Shanmukha Priya, Pawandeep Rajan and Ashish Kulkarni. “It feels like I’ve been living here for ages. I don’t even miss my family. It feels like this is my home now."

While talking about his dream collaboration, Danish says he wishes to sing for music maestro and Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman someday. “I want to work with everyone, from veteran musicians to newcomers. I don’t want to work for a particular person. But having said that, it has been my dream to collaborate with Rahman sir once."

“I’d also love to work with Shanmukha, Pawandeep and Ashish, who composes brilliant music. I really want to sing for Ashish."

Indian Idol 12, which airs on Sony TV, is co-judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya.

