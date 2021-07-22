Indian Idol 12: Mohd Danish Says He Can’t Sing the Way Shanmukhapriya Sings

Indian Idol 12 contestant Mohd Danish supported his co-contestant Shanmukhapriya over social media trolling. The latter has made it to top 6 on the singing reality show along with Danish.

In an interaction with Times Of India, Danish said, “We all feel sad if one of us gets trolled on social media and we try our best to boost up the confidence of the other person. We know what Shanmukha sings is not normal and is not everybody’s cup of tea. I feel not everyone can do it. I also can’t sing the way she sings a song. Even if I undergo a training for 10 years, I won’t be able to sing so fabulously the way she does. People don’t see how much hard work she must have put in behind a song or a stage performance."

Several contestants are being trolled and highly criticized on social media platforms for their performances. The criticism for the show started when Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar came as a guest. Later, the playback singer criticized the contestants’ quality of singing. The episode in which Amit came as a guest was supposed to be a tribute to his legendary father.

Meanwhile, besides Danish and Shanmukhapriya, Pawandeep Rajan, Nihal Tauro, Arunita Kanjilal and

Sayli Kamble have made it to top 6 contestants of the season. The season is currently judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Sonu Kakkar and Anu Malik.

