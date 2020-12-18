Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan’s Banter About Their Weddings is Unmissable

Singing reality show Indian Idol will see some high-level drama in its upcoming episode. During the episode, the host of the show Aditya Narayan is seen teasing judge Neha Kakkar by addressing her as 'Jal Kukkdi'. The banter started with Aditya displaying that he is unhappy with Neha for not making it to his wedding. Responding to that Neha also said that Aditya also did not make it to her wedding. To make things more interesting, the host of the show enacted Shah Rukh Khan’s famous dialogue "Main Nahi aaunga" from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge.

The two of them are then seen falsely boasting about the various Hollywood stars, singers and cricketers that made it to their wedding. Aditya said Justin Bieber and AB de Villiers had danced on his big day. To make things sound larger than life, he also mentioned that both of them were doing Naagin dance and his father Udit Narayan had to ask the two to stop. Neha, on the other hand, makes fake claims that Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and other people had made it to her wedding.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CI7lc-HHsfV/?utm_source=ig_embed

The funny incident will be aired in Indian Idol’s grand premiere episode. Along with Neha, Himesh Reshamiya and Vishal Dadlani are also co-judging the show. The top 15 contestants on Indian Idol 12 are Mohd Danish from Uttar Pradesh, Sireesha Bhagavatula from Andhra Pradesh, Anjali Gaikwad and Sayli Kishor Kamble from Maharashtra, Samyak Prasana from Delhi, Vaishnav Girish from Kerala, Arunita Kanjilal and Anushka Banerjee from West Bengal, Nihal Tauro from Karnataka, Sahil Solanki from Haryana, Pawandeep Rajan from Uttarakhand, Sawai Bhatt from Rajasthan, Shanmukha Priya from Andhra Pradesh, Nachiket Lele from Mumbai and Ashish Kulkarni from Pune.

Meanwhile, Neha and Rohanpreet Singh are expecting their first child together. The duo had tied the knot in October this year. Aditya, on the other hand, got married to longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal. The wedding took place earlier this month at the Iskcon Temple in Mumbai.