Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar Reveals She Faced Anxiety Due to Bodily Issues

Singer Neha Kakkar has opened up about anxiety issues in the latest episode of Sony TV’s Indian Idol 12 where she is currently a judge. Neha revealed that she has bodily issues due to which she used to face anxiety. The 32-year-old singer shared that she has thyroid which affected her and caused anxiety. Neha appreciated the performance of Indian Idol 12 contestant Anushka Banerjee and that is when she revealed that just like Anushka, she has also faced anxiety issues.

The singer said that although she has a nice family and a career, she has been disturbed by her bodily issues, reported The Times of India.In the special episode which was based on the theme of 'Maa', Neha appreciated Anushka and said that it shows the latter’s parents are proud of her. The singer also expressed that she is proud of the contestant for her performance and got teary-eyed while admiring her.

In the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12, veteran lyricist Santosh Anand will be making an appearance. Reportedly, when the lyricist said that his financial condition has been difficult, Neha decided to donate Rs 5 lakh and also urged the people in the entertainment industry to take care of their colleagues in their bad times.Music composer Pyarelal from the duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal will also be seen as a special guest on the show in the same episode.

Neha is known for often getting emotional during the performances of contestants on Indian Idol.

On the personal front, she recently celebrated Valentine’s Day with husband Rohanpreet Singh who got inked for her. Rohanpreet got a tattoo that says ‘Nehu’s Man’ on his wrist as a Valentine’s Day gift.

They also appeared together on the show on Valentine’s Day Special episode where Rohanpreet and Neha sang together. With other celebrity couples on the show, the duo danced on the hit song Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye.