Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal to Jointly Lift the Winner's Trophy?

Indian Idol 12 is all set to witness the greatest finale ever as it gears up for a 12-hour musical extravaganza. Titled ‘The Greatest Grand Finale Ever’, the show’s finale will air from noon till midnight on Sony TV channel on August 15. The singing-reality show is currently being judged by Sonu Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Anu Malik.

Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya and Sayli Kamble are competing for the winner’s trophy. As per a report in BollywoodLife, Indian Idol will have two winners this time. The two contestants whose names have been floating around for the probable joint winners are that of Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal.

The duo talked about the same during their interaction with the above-mentioned portal. Arunita said, “The audience has given us so much love, appreciation and encouragement. That is all that really matters." Pawandeep seconded her thoughts, “We have come so far, supported by the audiences’ love and that makes all of us winners. Now declaring someone a winner and handing over the trophy is just a formality."

When asked about two winners being crowned this season, both the contestants expressed shock. Pawandeep said, “We cannot say that Arunita and I will win together. If the makers are thinking about having two winners this time, it will truly be historical since it has never happened before. The show is already creating history by hosting a 12-hour long grand finale, having two winners lift the trophy will add another feather.”

The 12-hour extravaganza will be available LIVE on Sony’s app SonyLIV and the viewers can watch the grand finale on the app.

