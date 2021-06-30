Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan Meets Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat

Singing reality show Indian Idol season 12 has been fulfilling dreams and aspirations of the singing talent of our country. One such contestant Pawandeep Rajan, who has impressed everyone with his heart-warming vocals, after months has now gone to his home town Champawat, Uttarakhand.

On his homecoming, he also had the opportunity to meet the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand - Tirath Singh Rawat. He was seen taking his blessings while the CM bestowed him with a shawl.

On receiving such an honor, Pawandeep Rajan said, “I am humbled to meet the CM of Uttarakhand. Indian Idol truly has given me more than I have ever imagined. It is one of the most prestigious platforms that allows the contestant to receive this much amount of fame and recognition. But at the same time, I am overwhelmed with the love, respect and acknowledgment that everyone has showcased towards me. This moment of meeting the honorable CM Tirath Singh Rawat is truly special and will be etched in my memory forever."

Indian Idol season 12 is currently judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya. Aditya Narayan is seen hosting the reality show. It airs on Sony TV.

