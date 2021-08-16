Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan is the Winner, Takes Home Rs 25 Lakh Prize Money and a Car

After a marathon run of 12 hours, Pawandeep Rajan has been declared the winner of Indian Idol 12 on Sunday. Arunita Kanjilal came in at the second position while Sayali Kamble was the second runner up. Aditya Narayan said that Shanmukhapriya was the first of the six to get eliminated, followed by Nihal Tauro and Mohd Danish.

After the result was declared, Pawandeep was given Rs 25 lakh prize money and a Maruti Suzuki Swift car. Earlier, it was announced that a road will be named after him in his hometown. Pawandeep was the favourite contestant going in and he gave a tremendous solo performance towards the end of the episode as he sang contemporary Hindi songs Qaafirana and Hawayein including others.

Earlier, speaking to News18, Pawandeep had shared how his life has taken a turn for the best ever since he arrived on the show. “It’s like a miracle. My life has taken a 360-degree turn. Sometimes it feels unreal but I don’t want to get influenced by it and rather focus on my music. I’d definitely like to thank everyone for their constant support and love. Even though it’s practically impossible to thank each and every person, I’m going to make a special video for them soon. But my topmost priority is music right now. I don’t think about anything else. People are going to love you anyway if you do your job perfectly," said Pawandeep.

About his future plans, he had revealed then, “I just don’t want to stay free. My co-contestant Ashish (Kulkarni) and I have also been working on a couple of songs and I pray that every film will have our music. I know we will have to work very hard for this but I’m ready to face any kind of challenge or obstacle that might come our way in the near future because I always want to remain a struggler. I don’t want to be a star."

