Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukhapriya and Arunita Kanjilal Jam at Teaser Launch of Musical Series

After Pawandeep Rajan lifted the trophy of Indian Idol 12, and his co-contestant Arunita Kanjilal grabbed the position of the first runner up, it seems that the duo, along with their co-contestant Shanmukhapriya is all set to collaborate for a musical series. The young talents appeared in a new avatar at the teaser launch on Wednesday, and they jammed together. Pawandeep donned a turtle neck paired with a leather jacket and black denim, whereas Shamukhapriya’s new hairstyle and bright jacket added pizzazz to her looks. Arunita was seen wearing a turtle neck t-shirt with a coat. Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a small clip of the trio singing.

Take a look at the video:

Indian Idol’s finale was a grand event as it aired on 15th August for 12 long hours. It wrapped up with Pawandeep lifting the trophy and Arunita and Sayali Kamble emerging as runner-ups.

The Grand Finale not only featured several performances from the finalists, but many special guests also participated in the event. Javed Ali, Sukhwinder Singh, Raghav Sachar, Mika Singh, Sadhana Sargam, Annu Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani graced the finale episode.

