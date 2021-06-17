Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan's Father is His 'True Inspiration in Life'

With Father’s Day approaching, the contestants of Indian Idol 12 have something special in store for their dads. The upcoming episode of the singing reality show, which is slated to air soon will see the participants dedicated a few numbers to their fathers, and will also witness their bonds with their respective fathers.

One of the participants, Pawandeep Rajan, who had not seen his father for a long time was in for a surprise when he saw his dad physically present in front of him after his performance. The reunion resulted in a heartfelt moment as the singer couldn’t stop himself from embracing his father and shedding a few tears. Pawandeep couldn’t express his happiness on seeing his ‘pillar of support.’

“I can’t put into words how happy I am. My father, my strength, my pillar of support is here with me today. I am who I am because of him. He has paved the way for my career. I have seen him toiling day and night so that my dreams don’t get compromised. My only dream in life is to be half the man that he is. He is my only true inspiration in life. I hope to make him the proudest father in the world. For now, my only goal is to give him an early retirement and help him live his life to the fullest. Life has indeed come a full circle," an emotional Pawandeep said.

Meanwhile, contestant Arunita Kanjilal has a surprise planned for her dad. In an attempt to fulfil his lifelong dream of visiting London, Arunita gifted her father a trip to London. Talking about her father who has been a constant support to her since day one, Arunita said, “My father always dreamed of visiting London but due to our circumstances, it ended up being just a dream. When I surprised him with a ticket to London, the smile and pride on his face were enough for me to feel happy. I am proud to be a daughter of a man who only has love for me and has been there to support me through thick and thin."

The Father’s Day special episode will be judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Sonu Kakkar, Anu Malik and lyricist Manoj Muntashir will join them as a guest judge.

