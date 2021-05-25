Indian Idol 12 Returns After Shooting in Daman, Other Shows Continue to Work Outside Mumbai

The lockdown rules Maharashtra had forced many television to seek locations outside of Mumbai to shoot. The unit of Indian Idol 12, which was shooting in Daman, is back in Mumbai. They have a bank of episodes for now and are hoping to shoot in Mumbai once the lockdown rules are eased by the government.

The show’s host Aditya Narayan told ETimes, “We used to shoot eight episodes in four days so we have content for the entire month. I feel it is safer taking a team of people keeping them in one place together and completing a shooting and coming back which we have done now."

Aditya added, “We are now waiting for what Uddhav Thackerayji has to say about opening up the city. But I would say it is better to be in Mumbai as Covid is a very slimy character it is one of those villains who looks like a sidekick but turns out to be a megalomaniac and evil character. Imagine recommendations of wearing a mask at home."

There are other daily soaps that continue to take place outside of Maharashtra. JD Majethia continues to shoot for his show Wagle Ki Duniya in Silvassa. FWICE President BN Tiwari said, “We have not received any communication from the state government about the resumption of our shoot but we are hoping they would respond to our letters and allow us to restart work as it is getting tough for our workers.”

