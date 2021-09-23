Indian Idol 12 Runner-up Sayli Kamble Professes Love for Boyfriend with Musical Twist

The second runner-up of musical reality show Indian Idol 12, Sayli Kamble has made her romantic relationship Instagram official. Sayli took to social media and shared a cute selfie with Dhawal, her boyfriend, from the beach and expressed her affection for him.

In the caption, she wrote the lyrics of Azhar song Itni Si Baat Hai and tagged Dhawal. The cute couple is seen posing wearing sunglasses as they steal moments of affection from the world. Sayli said in the caption, “Chalo ji aaj saaf saaf kehti hun..itni si baat hai..mujhe tumse pyaar hai..❤️ @dhawal261192 (sic)."

Sayli’s Indian Idol 12 mates Nihal Tauro, Mohd Danish and Anjali Gaikwad dropped loving comments on her post.

After wrapping up Indian Idol 12, Sayli lent her vocal prowess for the Marathi film titled Kolhapur Diaries. This was the first time Sayli sang in a film. The music was composed by Avadhoot Gupte.

Sayli also took home Rs 5 lakh as prize money from Indian Idol 12. Her massive makeover during their 10-month stint with the team of stylists and hair and make-up professionals was something that caught everyone’s attention. About her style journey, Sayli shared, “I have discovered a better version of myself in this journey. I’m a typical ‘Marathi mulagi’ so throughout the show I have worn a nose ring. People recognise me with that small piece of jewellery. Many of them told me that it was a trendsetter of sorts and they started wearing the nose ring after seeing me in Indian Idol. Our stylist kept on doing better and better with us as far as the look is concerned. When I came on the show, I had a typical Indian look. I experimented with Indo-western attires here. I used to observe all the new hairstyles that were done by the team and tried to learn some of it."

