Indian Idol 12: Runners-Up Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble Discuss Their Style Evolution During Show

Not just an enriching musical experience, their association with Indian Idol 12 has also been a style evolution of sorts for the show’s first and second runners-up Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble. Both were awarded Rs 5 lakh each on Sunday night when the curtains came down on the longest running season till now. Like other participants, Arunita and Sayli have undergone massive makeovers during their 10-month stint with the team of stylists and hair and make-up professionals.

Sayli’s pictures give a glimpse of her staggering transformation over the course of her journey in the show. She tells us, “I have discovered a better version of myself in this journey. I’m a typical ‘Marathi mulagi’ so throughout the show I have worn a nose ring. People recognise me with that small piece of jewellery. Many of them told me that it was a trendsetter of sorts and they started wearing the nose ring after seeing me in Indian Idol. Our stylist kept on doing better and better with us as far as the look is concerned. When I came on the show, I had a typical Indian look. I experimented with Indo-western attires here. I used to observe all the new hairstyles that were done by the team and tried to learn some of it."

Everyone pointed out that Arunita became all the more gorgeous through the journey and praised her on-screen appearance. About her glamorous transformation she shares, “People never complimented me for my beauty before I came on Indian Idol stage. I have learnt a lot from the styling team. I used to consult the costume department every time regarding the outfits. But the credit goes to them. I love wearing lehengas in general and that is something I have tried throughout the show. I loved all my clothes and all my looks had the grandeur of the grand finale."

Both Arunita and Sayli have expressed their desire to work as playback singers in the film industry now that the show has ended.

