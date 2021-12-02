Indian Idol 12's Sawai Bhatt Reels from Poverty While Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Perform in London

Former contestants of the reality singing show Indian Idol season 12 have been able to utilise their talent and go abroad for singing tours. However, it seems that for one of the most talented singers of the latest Indian Idol season, Sawai Bhatt, little has changed even after winning the hearts of several viewers including Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

According to a recent report by Odisha TV, the Rajasthani folk singer is still reeling from poverty as he does not have his own residence. The singer who was applauded time and again for his soulful singing skills still does not have a stable source of financial income. The singer from Gachhipura village near Didwana town of Nagaur district in Rajasthan had earlier shared the picture of his interview published in a local newspaper on Instagram. Sawai had mentioned in the interview that it was only after he had appeared on national television that electricity reached his village. Sawai had also expressed his desire to own a house, and despite that fame he finds himself struggling.

Before coming on Indian Idol, Sawai was a puppeteer and used to go from place to place in the state to perform the folk art of Kathputli plays. However, he was struggling to keep up with this profession since the internet posed as a tough competitor. After Indian Idol, things have become better for the artist. Sawai has been meeting with local politicians and his family has also been lauded for their efforts to save the art of Kathputli.

In his interview to the local newspaper, Sawai had expressed the desire to sing a song for Salman Khan’s next movie.

