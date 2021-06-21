Indian Idol 12: Sawai Bhatt’s Eviction Leaves Navya Naveli Nanda Heartbroken

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Amitabh Bachchan's grand-daughter Navya Naveli Nanda took to Instagram Stories to express her disappointment after Sawai Bhatt got evicted from Indian Idol 12.

Sawai Bhatt, a talented singer on season 12 of Indian Idol, enjoys huge popularity. Hailing from a small village in Rajasthan, the puppeteer gained a huge fan base with his sheer talent. One of his massive fans is Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli.

The star kid, who was smitten by Sawai’s singing, has always cheered for him and supported him on social media. In the latest episode, the singer got evicted from the singing reality show. His eviction has not only left his fans fuming but also disheartened Navya.

Taking to Instagram stories, she expressed her despair. Along with posting the photo of the singer, the actress wished, “Keep singing & shining!!” with crying and broken heart emoticons.

While the starkid expressed her dejection, other fans of the singer called the show biased and scripted. Taking to Twitter, the fans expressed their opinion as follows:

As Navya has been an ardent follower of the singing-reality show, she has been rooting for Sawai for quite some time. She has been uploading performances on social media and lauding him with praises. Lately, the singer felt grateful to Navya for showering him with appreciation.

Speaking to Spotboye, Sawai said, "It is my honour to receive so much love and affection from the granddaughter of Shri Amitabh Bachchan Sir whose name is Ms Navya Nandaji. I am encouraged by her support towards my performances week on week.” He continued that her words of appreciation motivates him and inspires him to perform better. Speaking about the show, Sawai thanked Indian Idol 12 for rendering him a platform to showcase his talent and realising his dreams.

A few weeks earlier, the singer had expressed his desire to leave the show as his mother was not faring well. However, the judges convinced him to stay back and motivated him to make use of the given opportunity.

first published:June 21, 2021, 18:37 IST