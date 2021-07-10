Indian Idol 12: Shanmukhapriya Fans Rally Behind Her Following Rumors of Elimination

Despite garnering much attention from audiences around the country, Indian Idol 12 contestant Shanmukhapriya has been subjected to continuous trolling throughout the show. While she has been a part of many music reality shows, this time she has not gotten a lot of praise from the audience. This is the case with Mohammad Danish as well, as both of them face trolling by netizens.

Even with the consistent trolling, many have also found her to be a musically conscious artist, with original voice. It seems even Sunidhi Chauhan is quite fond of her, because of the originality during every performance. Nevertheless, despite of constant trolling, fans have rallied behind Shanmukhapriya. They laud her for not creating ‘fake love’ angles to survive in the show, which seems to be a basic tactic used by many contestants.

As Indian Idol 12 approaches its grand finale, eliminations are anticipated to occur in the next few weeks. According to the most recent rumours and speculations, Danish and Shanmukhapriya have been booted off the show. Following the expulsion of Sawai Bhatt and Anjali Gaikwad, seven competitors competed for the winning trophy, including Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, SNP, Nihal Tauro, Danish, Ashish Kulkarni, and Sayli Kamble. The confirmation, however, will not come until the eliminations take place during the weekend’s show.

Danish and SNP have received a lot of criticism from followers on social media, who frequently remark that ‘they yell instead of singing’ and accuse them of ruining prominent performers’ classic songs. The singing reality show is evaluated by Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, with Aditya Narayan amusing us with his hosting abilities. However, for the past several months, Anu Malik and Sonu Kakkar have been judging the show in place of Vishal and Neha.

