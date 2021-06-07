Indian Idol 12: Shanmukhapriya Trolled for Singing Asha Bhosle's 'Chura Liya Hai' in Her Style

The competition is heating up on Indian Idol 12. The latest contestant to get eliminated was Anjali Gaikwad. Meanwhile, Zeenat Aman was the special guest this week and the contestants celebrated her time in the movies by singing her hit tracks.

Shanmukhapriya sang Zeenat’s track Chura Liya Hai, originally sung by Asha Bhosle and composed by RD Burman. The song was part of 1973 fil Yaadon Ki Baarat. When Shanmukha sang the song in her own style, the netizens were not very impressed with her version and took to social media to troll her.

Read: Shanmukhapriya on Why She Participated in Indian Idol 12 Despite Winning Reality Shows Earlier

#IndianIdol2021 Please eliminate #ShanmukhaPriya from the show, she make the song to the worst.Best shows we have seen but with #ShanMukhPriya & #danish it's very worst to watch the show. Even if we love it!— Sanjay Karampuri (@KarampuriSanjay) June 6, 2021

#ShanmukhaPriya once again ruined the evergreen Chura Liya Hai Why can't contestants like her and Danish understand that some songs are the best the way they'd been made.. Sometimes improvisation isn't required #IndianIdol2021— V. 💫 (@TuliVimmi) June 6, 2021

During the episode, Zeenat gave Shanmukha advice after she was trolled on social media for her performance.

Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan told Zeenat that Shanmukha is very young, hence when netizens trolled her and demanded her eviction on social media, she took it by heart. Shanmukha can be seen getting emotional as this discussion is brought up.

To this, the veteran actress said, “Shanmukha, please aap royiye mat. Dil ko bilkul mat lagana. Aap khaas ho. Aap apni talent ko pehchaante ho (Shanmukha, please don’t cry. Don’t take it to heart. You are special. You recognise your talent). More people love you than criticise you. But kuch toh log kahenge logo ka kaam hai kehna (people will say some things). Don’t even think about it. Just march on."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here