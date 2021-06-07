movies

Indian Idol 12: Shanmukhapriya Trolled for Singing Asha Bhosle's 'Chura Liya Hai' in Her Style
Shanmukhapriya sang classic track 'Chura Liya Hai' in her own style and netizens trolled her saying she ruined it.

The competition is heating up on Indian Idol 12. The latest contestant to get eliminated was Anjali Gaikwad. Meanwhile, Zeenat Aman was the special guest this week and the contestants celebrated her time in the movies by singing her hit tracks.

Shanmukhapriya sang Zeenat’s track Chura Liya Hai, originally sung by Asha Bhosle and composed by RD Burman. The song was part of 1973 fil Yaadon Ki Baarat. When Shanmukha sang the song in her own style, the netizens were not very impressed with her version and took to social media to troll her.

During the episode, Zeenat gave Shanmukha advice after she was trolled on social media for her performance.

Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan told Zeenat that Shanmukha is very young, hence when netizens trolled her and demanded her eviction on social media, she took it by heart. Shanmukha can be seen getting emotional as this discussion is brought up.

To this, the veteran actress said, “Shanmukha, please aap royiye mat. Dil ko bilkul mat lagana. Aap khaas ho. Aap apni talent ko pehchaante ho (Shanmukha, please don’t cry. Don’t take it to heart. You are special. You recognise your talent). More people love you than criticise you. But kuch toh log kahenge logo ka kaam hai kehna (people will say some things). Don’t even think about it. Just march on."

June 07, 2021