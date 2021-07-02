Indian Idol 12: Shatrughan Sinha Reveals Real Reason for Rejecting Sholay

The young and enthusiastic contestants of the singing reality show, Indian Idol Season 12 have been keeping the audience hooked with their soul-stirring performances. And the star-studded episodes week after week, are definitely raising the bar. This weekend, the show is all set to welcome the legendary Bollywood star Shatrughan Sinha with his wife Poonam Sinha for the ‘Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha’ special episode. The contestants will be seen showcasing their talent in front of the guests and judges Himesh Reshammiya, Sonu Kakkar and Anu Malik.

During an engaging banter, judge Himesh Reshammiya will be seen revealing some unknown facts and trivia about the celebrated actor and his film journey. When asked by Himesh on the real reason behind not taking up Sholay, Shatrughan Sinha said, “You can call it a ‘human error.’ Ramesh Sippy Saab used to make great films and he made Sholay which became a blockbuster and was praised by the world-renowned filmmaker, Bharat Ratna and Oscar winner, late Satyajit Ray saab who liked this film the most."

He added, “During those times, I was continuously shooting for films which had two heroes and, somehow, we can call it a human error or my dates were an issue due to which I couldn’t sign the film Sholay. I’m sad but happy at the same time as due to Sholay, national icon Amitabh Bachchan, who is my dear friend got such a big break."

“Certain rejections of films occur due to dates issues. Even Amitabh Bachchan wanted to do ‘Kali Charan’ but he couldn’t do it for a reason. It’s generic in nature, even Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sunny Deol must have rejected films for several reasons," Sinha said.

