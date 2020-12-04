News18 Logo

    1-MIN READ

    Indian Idol 12: Sibling Singing Sensations Farmani and Farmaan to be Participants on Show

    Indian Idol 12 judges

    Sibling singing sensations Farmani and Farmaan Naaz from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh will feature on 'Indian Idol 12'.

    Digital singing sensation Farmani Naaz and her brother Farmaan are among several contestants of the new edition of Indian Idol. The sibling singing sensations hail from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

    Farmani shot to fame last year when her videos of singing while doing daily chores went viral. After getting noticed, she sang a song with popular playback singer Kumar Sanu.

    Videos that show the siblings singing have garnered more than a million views on YouTube.

    "Music has always been something which has inspired us and when we started our YouTube channel people around us weren't supportive and thought we were wasting our time, but with time they started appreciating us and our music," said Farmani.

    "We have a long way to go. We are hoping 'Indian Idol' will be our first step towards it," said Farmaan, about participating on the Sony Entertainment Television show.

