Indian Idol 12: South Indian Contestants Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro on Singing Hindi Songs

Indian Idol season 12, launched in November last year, is concluding on August 15 (Independence Day). The finalists, who will be competing for this season’s title are Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish, Pawandeep Rajan, Sayli Kamble and Nihal Tauro. The grand finale episode will be telecast live for 12 hours straight.

Nihal and Shanmukhapriya, who hail from South India, talked about singing Hindi songs on the reality show. During a press event, Nihal said, “I knew only English before. Whatever Hindi I knew was from watching cartoons like Doraemon. My Hindi has improved a lot. Not only for me, I think for everyone from the South, their Hindi has improved a lot during this show. The music team taught us the correct pronunciation of words. I am from South and I wasn’t aware how things take place here (in Mumbai). I did not know if people would support me but the entire Idol team has been with me all throughout."

Shanmukhapriya agreed on most of the points mentioned by Nihal and added, “I agree with Nihal. The music team helped a lot in Hindi communication. I also improved staying and living with the others."

The singing reality show was earlier judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. However, when the team shifted to Daman to continue shooting during the lockdown in Mumbai, Vishal got replaced by Anu Malik. Later, Sonu Kakkar took her sister Neha’s seat on the reality show. The grand finale episode will will air from 12pm to 12am on Sony TV.

