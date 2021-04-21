Indian Idol 12: Special Tribute Episode for Judge Neha Kakkar, Husband Rohanpreet Singh to Join

Indian Idol 12 is dedicating a special tribute episode to judge Neha Kakkar. The singer’s whole family, including husband Tony Kakkar, will be gracing the show. The special episodes will be aired nin first weekend of May and it will be interesting to watch Neha and Rohanpreet performing and romancing on stage.

A source told Bollywood Life, “Tony Kakkar, Sony Kakkar will be coming on Indian Idol 12. The whole set will be decorated as a tribute to Neha and her family. Neha’s singer-husband, Rohanpreet Singh would be joining the songstress for the special episode too.”

Viewers can watch the tribute episode after the episode with actress Jaya Prada is aired. Neha will not be seen in the episode that is set to air this weekend. She had some prior commitments on the day the episode was shot and so, she won’t be seen on the show for the particular episode.

The team of Indian Idol had shot for its last episode on April 13 and is likely to air reruns in the coming weekends as they have a bank of only two episodes due to the near lockdown situation in Mumbai. All television and film shoots have come to a halt until May 1 due to the rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.

