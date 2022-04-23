Indian Idol 12 Star Anjali Gaikwad Accused Of Scamming People, She Claims Her Account Is Hacked

Indian Idol 12 contestant Anjali Gaikwad has made headlines for the wrong reasons. The singer, who had impressed audiences with her singing skills through many episodes before she was eliminated, has been accused of scamming people. A Twitter influencer who goes by the handle of Harami Parindey has claimed that Anjali was trying to hack his account and attempting to dupe him.

Reacting to the claims, Anjali said that her account has been hacked and a complaint about the issue has been filed with the cybercrime department. She added that the person who hacked her account has demanded a ransom of Rs 70,000.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Anjali said, “My Instagram account has been hacked. It’s been 20-21 days. I don’t know how he did it. The hacker also called me and asked for a ransom of ₹70,000. A few days later, I reported it to cybercrime [department]. But there is no update yet. The hacker also asked for money from a lot of people. I’m receiving a lot of messages from people. I’m clearing it with everyone individually.”

The teenage singer also added that the team has been helping her delete the account. She also confessed that the incident has left her parents tensed. Anjali intends on returning to the platform with a new account once this issue is resolved.

According to Zoom, the Twitter user shared a screenshot of the conversation made with Anjali’s account. In the chat, the person was asked to put an email ID.

Anjali rose to fame after she participated in the singing reality TV show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs 2017. She won the season alongside co-contestant Shreyan Bhattacharya. She then joined the singing reality show Indian Idol 12. Although she couldn’t win the winner’s trophy, Anjali had impressed judges and those watching at home with her melodious voice.

