Indian Idol 12: Taimur Ali Khan Surprises Grandfather Randhir Kapoor with This Gift

Indian Idol 12 will see yesteryear actor Randhir Kapoor gracing the stage. The top six contestants- Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish and Sayli Kamble- will sing his hit songs in the special episode. During the episode, the actor was left teary-eyed when his young grandson Taimur Ali Khan sent a surprise gift for him.

Randhir, who shot for the episode recently, was in shock when the makers gifted him a hand-made card by Taimur. The elder son of his daughter Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Taimur created a lovely greeting card, and added the words, “I love you, Nana. Take care”.

Randhir also shared some interesting trivia involving his father, the late legendary actor and director Raj Kapoor, when he and Randhir witnessed famous lyricist Ravindra Jain singing the song Ek Radha Ek Meera during a wedding in Delhi.

The actor goes down memory lane and shares, “My father, the late Raj Kapoor saab and I had visited Delhi for someone’s wedding and Ravindra Jain was singing there. My father was seated in the front row while I was sitting right behind him. Ravindra Jain was singing the song ‘Ek Radha Ek Meera’ and my father really liked it so much that he requested him to sing it once more. He sang the song once again, with full excitement."

The episode will air during the weekend on Sony TV. The grand finale is on August 15.

(With IANS inputs)

