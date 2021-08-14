Indian Idol 12: The Great Khali to Grace the Grand Finale

The singing reality show Indian Idol 12after covering a long journey is nearing the end. On August 15, the 12-hour long grand finale will be aired. The event has already been shot except for the winner’s announcement. The celebrations will witness many actors and legendary singers who will keep you hooked to the television screens. Several former contestants are also slated to perform for the historic episode.

Along with the actors and singers, another celebrity is coming to grace the event with his presence. According to SpotboyE, he is no other but The Great Khali, a famous wrestler, who is coming in to support his favourite contestant Mohd Danish.Earlier, while speaking to SpotboyE.com, Indian Idol’s host Aditya Narayan shared several insights about the mega event. Aditya shared that they are shooting the 12-hour long grand finale over a period of five days. He further shared that the winner of the show will be announced live.

Singing sensations including Udit Narayana and Alka Yagnik will appear on the show as guests. Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who are cherishing the success of Shershah, will also be a part of the grand finale.

A series of performances have also been lined up for the audience. Aditya revealed that he himself will be performing with his father and one of the finalists, Shanmukhapriya. Considering the grand finale is going to be pretty long, Jay Bhanushali will co-host the episode along with Aditya.

It is no news that Indian Idol had stirred several controversies and its contestants have encountered heavy trolling on social media. The Kishore Kumar-special episode had bagged several headlines which led to verbal battles. Despite the hurdles, on August 15, India will get its 12th Indian Idol.

