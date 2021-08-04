Indian Idol 12 to Conclude with 12-Hour Finale Episode on August 15

Indian Idol 12 will conclude on August 15 and the grand finale episode will go on for 12 long hours (12pm-12am) on Sony TV. The channel made the announcement of ‘The Greatest Grand Finale Ever’ with a video on its social media pages. “Iss aakhri jung mein aakhir kaun le jayega #IndianIdol ka khitaab? Dekhna mat bhooliyega #IndianIdol2020 ka 12 ghante ka mega finale, #TheGreatestGrandFinaleEver, 15th August ko dopahar 12 baje se raat 12 baje tak, sirf Sony par!,” the caption read.

In a conversation with Indian Express, director Neeraj Sharma said, “If there was no pandemic, we would have hosted the finale in a big stadium, and we are confident it would have been a sold-out show. This season has been loved so much and given it’s the last episode, we wanted to do something really special, and thus the 12-hour episode came in place.”

He continued, “It’s a mammoth task and hence we will be shooting for some performances beforehand. Also, there are going to be a lot of surprises and guest appearances which will make the episode a thoroughly entertaining one.”

Meanwhile, the top six contestants of the season are Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya and Sayli Kamble.

