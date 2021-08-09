Indian Idol 12 to Mark 'New Era in Reality TV' with 12-hour-long Live Finale on Independence Day

In the history of Indian TV, a 12-hour-long finale will be televised live for singing competition Indian Idol 12’s grand finale on August 15. The makers recently revealed their plans for this and ever since fans are excited for this extravaganza of singing and fun. About the extensive preparations the team and the six finalists are doing, Sony TV’s programming head Ashish Golwalkar said in a press event, “We have done marathon runs of TV programmes and rehashing of old episodes earlier. Generally, one episode of Indian Idol is about 1 hour and 30 mins long. So if you calculate, duration of 5-6 episodes had to be shot for the finale of 12 hours. We have been preparing for eight days now and all our contestants are exhausted."

“Physically it is tiring for them and the unit. Sony TV, directors and musicians are having sleepless nights. I don’t think anybody is sleeping for more than 1-2 hours. I’m sure everyone will rest well after the finale is telecast."

He continued, “It is a pressure situation. You have to programme 12 hours straight and so it means you have to shoot 3 weeks of content in one go. It is maddening for the editing team, music team, costume team and every other department. But it is also exciting. Like I said, it has never been done before. Maybe this is will mark a new era in reality TV. Coincidentally, this 15th August will be India’s 75th year of independence and Idol will also be programming its 75th episode. This is also the longest running season of Idol. We are aiming for newer records this time around so the benchmarks will be higher for next year."

Indian Idol 12 finale will air on August 15 from 12pm to 12am. The finalists are Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish, Pawandeep Rajan, Sayli Kamble and Nihal Tauro.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here