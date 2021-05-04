Indian Idol 12: Top Highlights from This Season

Indian Idol 12 has been entertaining fans with the talented singers and musicians it has got on board this season. Now, as the new season gears up for its final few weeks, we take a look at the major highlights from the latest edition.

Anu Malik’s re-entry

Anu Malik has been long associated with the Indian Idol brand. However, in the wake of #MeToo charges he was dropped as a judge on the show. However, in the latest season, he has not only been a special guest but also returned to judge some of the latest episodes in the show.

Arunita Kanjilal-Pawandeep Rajan love angle

Never has Indian Idol highlighted love angles between the show’s contestants. However, owing to the massive popularity of Pawandeep Rajan, his alleged love affair with co-contestant Arunita Kanjilal has been highlighted time and again by the host and even the judges.

Return of Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor made her re-entry into the limelight for the first time after the death of Rishi Kapoor on Indian Idol 12. She was invited as a guest during Rishi-Neetu special episode where the contestants gave tribute to the couple through their songs.

Sawai Bhatt’s desire to quit

Contestant Sawai Bhatt recently expressed the desire to quit Indian Idol midway as his mother was not keeping well for sometime. However, he was made to stay back with assurance from judges.

Covid scare

Pawandeep Rajan, Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan have tested positive for coronavirus on Indian Idol 12 till now. When Aditya left the show temporarily as he recovered, he was replaced by Rithvik Dhanjani and Jay Bhanushali. Neha has also been replaced as judge temporarily. As shoot shifted to Daman due to coronavirus restrictions, judges Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani also opted to sit out during the time.

Rekha’s statement on ‘woman falling for married man’

During the Rekha special week on Indian Idol 12, the actress hinted at her one of the major controversies of her life. In an episode, host Jay Bhanushali funnily shared that contestant Sayli has a soft corner for a married man and he asked Neha Kakkar and Rekha if they have seen a woman being smitten by a married man. Rekha was quick to respond and said, ‘Why don’t you ask me?"

Contestants promised breaks in Bollywood

Some contestants in Indian Idol 12 have been promised Bollywood breaks by judges and special guests. Himesh Reshammiya has recorded a couple of songs with Pawandeep. Moreover, Manoj Muntashir has promised Pawandeep and Ashish Kulkarni that he will make them meet Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. Anu Malik also promised Shanmukhapriya her Bollywood break.

Neha Kakkar steals the show

Neha Kakkar stole the show with her cute antics. She got ‘Shaadi Ka Shagun’ from Neetu Kapoor and was even gifted a saree from Rekha. Her moments with husband Rohanpreet Singh were also highlighted as they looked cute together.

Judges perform with contestants

Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani performed with the contestants in groups of three during a special week. The electrifying performances were to look out for during the show.

