Indian Idol 12: Top Six Episodes That Featured the Best Performances of Finalists

Singing reality show Indian Idol 12 has continued to air through the last ten months and every weekend each of the participants bowled us over with their melodious performances. The show invited celebrity guests through the weeks, dedicating songs to them each time. As the finale is here, we take a look back at the top performances of each of the six finalists.

Pawandeep Rajan

Pawandeep is known for his soul-stirring voice and he put it to display each time he graced the stage. His best was when Indian Idol 12 arranged the Laxmikant-Pyarelal concert and a live orchestra was invited with original musicians from the duo’s time. Pawandeep floored everyone, including Pyarelal and his wife Sunila Sharma with the Karz song Dard-E-Dil Dard-E-Jigar, which was originally sung by the legendary Mohammed Rafi. Pyarelal seemingly revisited the old times as he made gestures with hands as if arranging music and could not stay glued to his seat.

Nihal Tauro

Nihal has been an underdog of sorts in the season but he has consistently delivered. One of his best performances was in the Subhash Ghai special episode when he sang the Meri Mehbooba song from Pardes, originally sung by Kumar Sanu. The melody and effortlessness in his voice shined through in this romantic song and he brought back some fond memories from the ’90s for Ghai and all the audiences.

Sayali Kamble

Sayali had the special guests and judges enchanted with her velvety and sweet voice since the start. Her best performance was when she sang Aaj Ki Raat Koi Aane Ko Hai and Khatuba back to back and made everyone dance to her tunes. Her voice quality impressed the judges and the ease with which she flowed from one track to another was simply astounding.

Arunita Kanjilal

Arunita has been one of the strongest contenders since the start. She has excelled in delivering old songs with finesse but the simplicity in her voice complimented the Anu Malik composed song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, which has been originally sung by Monali Thakur. She sang it with ease and calm and Anu, who arrived with Sameer Anjaan and Udit Narayan, was blown away. She followed it up with Kash Koi Ladki Mujhe Pyar Karti and Sameer too was all praise for her.

Mohd Danish

Mohd Danish was at his best when he performed in front of special guests Nushrratt Bharucha and Yo Yo Honey Singh. He first sang Dil Chori from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Nushrratt enjoyed it to the fullest. He then followed it up with the high energy track Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, composed by Shankar, Ehassan and Loy. He was a live wire singing the songs and no one could stop themselves from getting up and dancing as they enjoyed the electrifying singing act along with him.

Shanmukhapriya

Shanmukha was her personal best during the Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik tribute episode. She sang the Baazigar song Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhen and gave it a contemporary flavour, even as she retained the original’s texture and magic. The fusion performance was praised by one and all and Kumar Sanu also showered her with big complements.

