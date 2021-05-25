Indian Idol 12: Trolls Demand Shanmukhapriya's Elimination, This Is How She Reacts

Indian Idol 12 is one of the most loved reality shows. Recently, the show has made several headlines but all for negative reasons. Several contestants are being trolled and highly criticized on social media platforms for their recent performances. One of these contestants is Shanmukhpriya. Disappointed with her singing, many people demanded her elimination from the show.

Shanmukhapriya, who is well-known for her exceptional operating and yodelling skills, is being slammed by trolls. One of her performances in which she did her rendition of Shravan Rathod's Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Haireceived a lot of hate on social media.While talking to Yo! Vizag , the young artist responded to the hate trolls. She said that she was not aware of the same, it came to her knowledge only when some of her close allies pointed it out. Shanmukhapriya said that she tried to digest the trolls with a pinch of salt. Citing an example, she said that even great artists like Michael Jackson also had to endure criticism.

The Indian Idol 12 contestant assured that she will be putting in her best efforts to showcase her singing skills in the forthcoming rounds. Shanmukhapriya’s mother is standing like a strong pillar in her support. Her mother, Ratnamala said that her daughter is trying to experiment with genres. She said that despite receiving criticism, Shanmukhapriya has been fortunate to get double the love from the viewers.

The criticism for the show started when Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar came as a guest. Later, the playback singer criticized the contestants' quality of singing. The episode in which Amit came as a guest was supposed to be a tribute to his legendary father. Amit said that he “wanted to stop the episode,” but he was asked to praise every contestant. The judges of the show, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya did not break their silence on it. However, the show’s host Aditya Narayan came out in defence and was trolled for the same.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here