News18» News»Movies»'Indian Idol 12' Viewers Troll Aditya Narayan for His Sly Comment About Amit Kumar
2-MIN READ

'Indian Idol 12' Viewers Troll Aditya Narayan for His Sly Comment About Amit Kumar

Amit Kumar recently slammed the Kishore Kumar special episode of 'Indian Idol 12' saying the makers had asked him to praise every contestant.

It seems Indian Idol season 12 is going down a rocky road as controversies related to the show don’t seem to subside any soon. After the episode on the legendary singer Kishore Kumar with his son Amit Kumar gracing the stage aired, things turned sour. Amit lashed the episode and revealed that he was asked to praise the contestants even though he was not pleased by their singing. Lately, the host of the show, Aditya Narayan took a dig at the singer for which he is now receiving flak on social media.

In the recent episode, the show paid tribute to composer Shravan Rathod, who passed away recently. GuestsKumar Sanu, Anuradha Paudwal and Roopkumar Rathod – people close to Shravan – were invited.During the episode, Aditya took a jibe at Amit by asking Sanu if he was asked by the makers of the show to praise the contestants or did she really mean it .To which Sanu, responded, “They are really great singers and performed amazingly. All of them could pass off as playback singers right now. I have never seen so many talented people on one reality show. Each one of them is a heera (gem)."

This seems to have irked Twitteratti and they slammed the host. Many users are lashing out at him, calling it ‘inappropriate’ and ‘shameful’ on his part.

RELATED NEWS

In the previous interviews, Aditya reacted to Amit’s harsh criticism of Kishore Daspecial episode. The host said that it is never easy to honour the legacy of a legend in an hour or two. He also spoke about the struggle of contestants to shoot fresh episodes in Daman with 'a limited team and crew, limited rehearsals and different set.'

Furthermore, he stated that Amit has been a part of the show on several occasions and he has always praised the contestants. If he wasn’t pleased with the performances, he could have told during the shoot and they would have been more than happy to make corrective inputs.

first published:May 24, 2021, 15:00 IST