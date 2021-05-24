'Indian Idol 12' Viewers Troll Aditya Narayan for His Sly Comment About Amit Kumar

It seems Indian Idol season 12 is going down a rocky road as controversies related to the show don’t seem to subside any soon. After the episode on the legendary singer Kishore Kumar with his son Amit Kumar gracing the stage aired, things turned sour. Amit lashed the episode and revealed that he was asked to praise the contestants even though he was not pleased by their singing. Lately, the host of the show, Aditya Narayan took a dig at the singer for which he is now receiving flak on social media.

In the recent episode, the show paid tribute to composer Shravan Rathod, who passed away recently. GuestsKumar Sanu, Anuradha Paudwal and Roopkumar Rathod – people close to Shravan – were invited.During the episode, Aditya took a jibe at Amit by asking Sanu if he was asked by the makers of the show to praise the contestants or did she really mean it .To which Sanu, responded, “They are really great singers and performed amazingly. All of them could pass off as playback singers right now. I have never seen so many talented people on one reality show. Each one of them is a heera (gem)."

This seems to have irked Twitteratti and they slammed the host. Many users are lashing out at him, calling it ‘inappropriate’ and ‘shameful’ on his part.

Aditya Narayan's dig at Amit Kumar was not in good taste. Anyone can sing songs of Kumar Shanu. But, Kishor Kumar is at next level. He is God of singing to billions of people around the world for many generations. Insult to him is insult to music. Keep respect….— Gajanan Salunke (@SalunkeGaju) May 23, 2021

#IndianIdol2021. THROW.ADITYA NARAYAN OUT OF TO THIS SHOW. WHY IS YE DIGGING ON AMIT KUMAR LEGEND SHOW RECENTLY AIRED. ALREADY INSULTED LEGENDS AND SEE THE GUTTS HE IS ASKING KUMAR SHANU ABOUT PRAISING SINGERS.— Ganga (@Ganga49025379) May 23, 2021

#indianidol21 the gesture of Aditya Narayan of asking Kumar Shani whether somebody asked him to praise contestant is very wrong professionally. If he has issues with AmitKumar, he should reply to his twit. Else keep mouth shut. Dirty way to deal with failure.👎🏿👎🏿👎🏿👎🏿— Rekhiv Supekar (@Jackle07591463) May 22, 2021

In the previous interviews, Aditya reacted to Amit’s harsh criticism of Kishore Daspecial episode. The host said that it is never easy to honour the legacy of a legend in an hour or two. He also spoke about the struggle of contestants to shoot fresh episodes in Daman with 'a limited team and crew, limited rehearsals and different set.'

Furthermore, he stated that Amit has been a part of the show on several occasions and he has always praised the contestants. If he wasn’t pleased with the performances, he could have told during the shoot and they would have been more than happy to make corrective inputs.

