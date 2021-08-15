Indian Idol 12: Vijay Deverakonda Has a Special Message for Shanmukhapriya

Indian Idol 12 is all set to witness the greatest finale ever as it gears up for a 12-hour musical extravaganza. Titled ‘The Greatest Grand Finale Ever’, the show’s finale will air from noon till midnight on August 15. The singing-reality show is currently being judged by Sonu Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Anu Malik.

Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya and Sayli Kamble are competing for the winner’s trophy. While Pawandeep and Arunita have emerged as fan-favourites, Shanmukhapriya has found a fan in Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda.

In a new promo, released by Sony TV channel on its official Instagram account, Liger star Vijay Deverakonda is seen sending his best wishes to Shanmukhapriya via a recorded video message. He also revealed that Shanmukhapriya is his favourite.

Television viewers can watch the finale of the singing reality show on Sony TV. For those who don’t have access to television, the 12-hour extravaganza will be available LIVE on Sony’s app SonyLIV.

While the semi-finale episode of the show saw the presence of Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, in the finale episode, the contestants and the audience will meet the cast of his latest production Shershaah. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will grace the show. The actors will be seen lending their support and cheer for the TOP 6 finalists.

