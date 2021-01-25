Indian Idol 12: Vishal Dadlani Apologises After Netizens Correct Him Over 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon' Context

Vishal Dadlani, judge on music reality show Indian Idol, made an unintentional goof-up during one recent episode. It happened when the singer-composer was giving his feedback to one of the contestants who performed Lata Mangeshkar’s popular patriotic song Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon. While giving his statement, Vishal told the contestant that the song was crooned by Lata ji for India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in the year 1947. The musician mentioned that it was 73-74 years back when the country achieved independence.

Lata ji sang this song in front of Nehru on 27th Jan 1963 in remembrance of our 1962 China War Martyrs How idiot @VishalDadlani distorting History That's why @SonyTV loosing it's credibility by having him as judge #DadlaniFacts pic.twitter.com/3clnPgmuPf — Nandini Idnani (@idnani_nandini) January 25, 2021

The song had actually been performed to honour our soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country during the Indo-China war in 1962. However, after Vishal linked the song to the wrong year and event, netizens brutally trolled him with sarcastic tweets. This sparked a Twitter trend named ‘Dadlani Facts’ where Twitterati linked some of the controversial details of Jawaharlal Nehru’s life, and even took on Mahatma Gandhi, former PM Rajiv Gandhi and Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi. While Twitter users called out Vishal for not getting his facts right, they are additionally using the opportunity by sharing their own versions of the origin of several iconic songs.

Vishal took to Twitter and apologised for his error. Reacting to the trending hashtag, Vishal wrote that he would retweet some funny ones.

Yaar BJP ke phukatiya 2-rupee trolls, yeh #DadlaniFacts trend karwa lo! If you can! Love the hashtag! I'll even retweet the really funny ones, come on! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) January 25, 2021

In another tweet, Vishal said that he realised that his messing up of a date had offended few right-wingers.

I see a few right-wingers "offended" by my messing up the date of "Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon" being sung to Pt. Nehru. I apologise for my error.These "staunch Nationalists" didn't say a thing when #Chornab celebrated the deaths of 40 Indian soldiers in #Pulwama as a TRP win. Odd. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) January 25, 2021

Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon’s rendition by Lata Mangeshkar has a historical significance to it and is considered one of the most iconic patriotic songs to date. It was composed by C Ramchandra and lyrics were penned by Kavi Pradeep. Lata performed the song for the first time in New Delhi in the presence of Jawaharlal Nehru and President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on January 26, 1963.