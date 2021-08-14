Indian Idol 12: When and Where to Watch the 12-Hour Long Grand Finale

On August 15, the audience is set to witness the greatest finale of reality shows on television. Indian Idol’s 12-hour long musical extravaganza titled ‘The Greatest Grand Finale Ever’ will grasp your attention from noon and will keep you engaged till midnight. There are 6 contestants, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shamukha Priya, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish, and Nihal Tauro, in the race to win the Indian Idol 12 trophy. Judged by music composer and singer Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik, and Sonu Kakkar, the grand finale of the singing reality show will witness a number of guests from the film and music industry.

When will Indian Idol air?

The grand finale of the singing reality show will air on August 15. The carpet rollout will begin at 12 noon and the celebrations will conclude at 12 midnight, with the announcement of the winner.

Where can you watch the grand finale?

Viewers can watch the 12-hour long celebration of the singing reality show on Sony TV. And for those who don’t have access to television or the channel, they can watch the show on Sony’s app SonyLIV. The music festival will be premiered live on the app.

In a conversation with Indian Express, director Neeraj Sharma claimed that had there been no pandemic, the finale would have been hosted in a big stadium and it would have been a sold-out show. Talking about the ongoing season, he said that it has been loved so much that the makers wanted to do something special for the viewers, hence the idea of a 12-hour long episode came in place.

From performances of former Indian Idol contestants to sensational singers of the music industry, including Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, the fans are in for a musical treat. Actor Sidharth Malhotra will also appear as a guest in the show along with his rumoured girlfriend and ace actress Kiara Advani. The two will be promoting their film, Shershah which has been released on the OTT platform on August 12.

