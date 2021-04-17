Indian Idol 12: When Neha Kakkar Fell on Stage While Dancing With Aditya Narayan

Two years ago, singer Neha Kakkar -one of the judges of the music reality show Indian Idol —had an ‘oops’ moment on the set. She fell down on the stage during a dance-off with host Aditya Narayan in the previous season —Indian Idol 11. Sony TV had shared a teaser of the same on Twitter in 2019. In the video, Neha can be seen saying to Aditya, “Chalo, Adi, aaj tumhara aur mera dance ho jaaye (let’s have a dance-off today).” She can be seen dancing to the tunes of her popular song Dilbar and Aditya can be seen copying her.

Aditya’s moves left Neha’s co-judges Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik as well as the contestants in laughter.

Watch the video here:

During Indian Idol 11, it was widely reported that Neha and Aditya would tie the knot. During an episode of the show, their parents came up on the stage and gave approval to their union. However, later it was revealed to be a publicity gimmick in order to boost the ratings of the show.

Both Neha and Aditya got married last year. Aditya married his girlfriend of ten years, Shweta Agarwal. On the other hand, Neha tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh after a whirlwind romance.

Neha had begun her journey with Indian Idol. She had participated in the second season of the show but was eliminated early.Now, Neha is considered to be one of the highest-paid singers in India. She has sung popular songs like Saki Saki, Dilbar, Kaala Chashma, Aankh Maarey among others.

