Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal Recreate 'Ghungroo' Hook Step

Indian Idol season 12 recently declared Pawandeep Rajan as the winner. The grand finale of the show, held on August 15, was an extravagant affair. Now, Pawandeep along with finalists Arunita Kanjilal and Shanmukhapriya has committed to an event organized by Raj Surani and Rani Jamal.

They have been gearing for the live teaser launch of an upcoming music series. A sneak peek from the preparations was shared by Pawandeep on Instagram. It shows him and other contestants grooving to Hrithik Roshan’s dance song, Ghungroo from the film War, along with choreographer Bosco Martis. The video shows them nailing the dance moves as they follow the lead of the ace choreographer.

A few days ago, Pawandeep had shared another video on Instagram thanking his fans and announcing the upcoming event. He said, “First of all Thank you one and all for your Love. I really appreciate it. We will be sharing with you a teaser of our new song project and will be announcing more details (sic.)”

After winning the title, Pawandeep, who hails from Champawat, Uttarakhand, said the victory gave him the confidence to work harder. He said, “I am overwhelmed and feel so fortunate. This is a responsibility and I will ensure to take the glory ahead." The singer recalled being nervous at the audition. At the time, he felt he would not be even selected. However, the whole journey was good and Pawandeep got to learn a lot from the judges as well as the team. “Indian Idol acted as a bridge to my dreams. I hope the fans continue to shower me with love," expressed Pawandeep as he signed off.

Indian Idol 12 ran for almost nine months since its inception in November last year. The show was judged by Anu Malik, Himesh Reshammiya and Sonu Kakkar and co-hosted by Udit Narayan’s son Aditya and TV actor Jay Bhanushali.

