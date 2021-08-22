Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan Confirms Buying House in Same Building as Arunita Kanjilal

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan's was often linked to his fellow contestant and first runner-up Arunita Kanjilal during the show. Despite the singers maintaining that they are just good friends, the makers highlighted their love angle during the show. Host Aditya Narayan and even judges were seen teasing them on the show. Now, fans are curious to know if there actually is anything brewing between them. Now, the latest piece of news about them could act as fodder for speculators. Pawandeep and Arunita have bought apartments in the same building. The Indian Idol sensation has confirmed it himself.

During a media interaction for the upcoming song, Pawandeep said that he has bought a place in the same building. Meanwhile, Pawandeep will feature in a music series with Arunita and second runner-up Shanmukha Priya. It will be directed by Raj Surani.

Raj Surani, who signed the trio before the final result was announced, told IANS, "When I shot the video with all the key contestants of Indian Idol, I loved Pawandeep, Arunita and Shanmukha Priya's voice and decided to create a musical series with the trio in an interesting avatar. The series will be shot in Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh."

Calling the trio original Indian rockstars of today, Raj added, "I decided to go ahead with my music video soon after the season gets over. All of them are great performers and have a huge following even before they step into the world of music."

The show's finale was a star-studded affair. Javed Ali, Sukhwinder Singh, Raghav Sachar, Mika Singh, Sadhana Sargam, Annu Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani graced the occasion.

The Indian Idol season 12 was judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Sonu Kakkar and Anu Malik.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here