Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan Remembers Audition, Sawai Bhatt's Performance

The popular reality show Indian Idol 12 ended after long eight months with singer Pawandeep Rajan lifting the winners trophy. Pawandeep stood first while defeating five other finalists, all of whom were extremely popular among the judges and audience. In a recent interview, Pawandeep opened up about his Indian Idol journey, saying how he was unsure if he would get selected during the audience. He also praised Indian Idol 12 contestant Sawai Bhatt, who was a fan-favourite but could not make it to the finals.

Talking to Times of India, Pawandeep said, “When I first came for the audition, I was very scared of what would happen and if I would be selected. In fact, I had no hopes because Sawai had sung before me and he was brilliant, and since I was there, I sang whatever I could and to my surprise I was selected. So the journey on the show has been incredible and great. I have found new friends on the show. Indian Idol 12 has become a family to me and I would say we all come from villages with big dreams in our eyes and Indian Idol makes them come true.”

The singer also talked about what he wants to do with his prize money. He said that he wants to do something good for his home-state of Uttarakhand. He further added that he would like to open a music school there.

Meanwhile, Arunita Kanjilal was the first runner-up of Indian Idol. Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish and Shanmukhapriya bagged the next three positions. Pawandeep wants to be a composer and has already teamed up with ex-contestant Ashish Kulkarni to make a team of music directors. In the finale, it was revealed that T-Series Bhushan Kumar has agreed to work with them on their original composition.

